Score Predictions for No. 23 West Virginia at Kansas State
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 58, Kansas State 55
This is going to be a much tougher game than I think most expect it to be. The Wildcats have lost six straight and are frustrated. That said, it's still early in the season, and there are plenty of opportunities for quality wins for K-State to snatch up, and when you're playing a desperate team at their place, you better come prepared.
If West Virginia can come out and make shots, then I can see this being a one-sided affair, with the Mountaineers winning comfortably. Javon Small had his worst shooting night of the season against Arizona State, going 2/11 from the field and 0/8 from three-point range. When he's THAT off, it doesn't bode well for Darian DeVries. It's hard to envision a second straight poor shooting night for Small.
While I do expect WVU to play with more energy than what they put on display earlier in the week, this has the makings of another game where they're going to have to lean on their defense to get them across the finish line. The Mountaineers are 4-0 after a loss this season. Make it 5-0.
Prediction record: 13-5
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 66, Kansas State 60
The West Virginia defense has carried the Mountaineers throughout most of the season, but poor performances on the offensive end of the floor has led to transition points for the opposition has led to most of the losses, especially in Big 12 play.
The Mountaineers were fighting an illness that was going around the team, and it could have been the cause of their lack of production in the loss to Arizona State at home on Tuesday night.
Kansas State has one of the worst defenses in the Big 12 and its mediocre offense has led to its sub .500 record. However, senior forward Coleman Hawkins presents a matchup problem with his versatility playing inside out.
The West Virginia offense runs through senior guard Javon Small. The Big 12’s leading scorer has produced a 20-point game in every other conference matchup this season and had one of his worst outings in the loss Tuesday night, hitting just two field goals in the contest for only the third time this season. The Mountaineers are 1-2 in those games.
I do not believe the Mountaineers are about to hit a slump, and even though playing in Manhattan is tough, especially on a Saturday evening tip, West Virginia will find a way to pull out the victory.
West Virginia’s tenacious defense, coupled with the offense getting back on track, the Mountaineers will eke out the win, 66-60.
Prediction record: 12-6
