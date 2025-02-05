Score Predictions for West Virginia at TCU
The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-7, 5-5) are back on the road to take on the TCU Horned Frogs Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 67, TCU 60
Since their Big 12 opener against Arizona, where the Horned Frogs scored 81 points, they've struggled to see the ball go through the hoop. They're averaging 62.5 points per contest since, and now, they're welcoming in one of the best defensive teams in the country, West Virginia, who just got their confidence back on Sunday with a win at Cincinnati.
WVU guard Sencire Harris had an extra bounce in his step on Sunday, and it was evident from the jump. That added juice helped fuel West Virginia's defense, and I expect much of the same tonight. The last thing Darian DeVries wants is for TCU to come out and throw the first four or five punches and fall behind by double digits early. Aside from the Cincinnati game, slow starts have been a theme for WVU lately, and when you're facing a desperate team like TCU, those dreadful starts are unacceptable.
This one won't be pretty as far as offense is concerned, but Darian DeVries could care less about style points. Get the win and get out.
Prediction record: 14-7
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 72, TCU 62
West Virginia has lost three-straight to TCU and has not won in Fort Worth since the 2020-21 season.
Much-like West Virginia's matchup against Cincinnati on Sunday, on paper, the two teams are similar. However, neither Cincinnati or TCU has a Big 12 Player of the Year contender on the roster like WVU has in senior guard Javon Small.
Small missed double figures a week ago against Houston but bounced back with 19 points against Cincinnati, and the senior got help off the bench from senior guard Joseph Yesufu, who went a perfect 6-6 from the field, including 4-4 from behind the arc.
West Virginia will need one or more supporting role players to step up and there are plenty of options. Finding consistency outside of Small since senior forward Tucker DeVries has been sideline with an injury has been an issue. However, when the Mountaineers put in a defensive effort for a full 40 minutes, they've been tough to beat.
The defensive message may have sunk in with this group after the loss to Houston a week ago and the competitive nature of Small makes this Mountaineer team tough to beat.
Small continues to prove he is the best player in the Big 12 while the Mountaineers prove they have one of the better defenses. WVU ends losing streak against TCU, 72-62.
Prediction record: 14-7
