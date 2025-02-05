JUCO Pass Rusher Marshon Oxley Signs with West Virginia
Just a few days ago, Hutchinson Community College pass rusher Marshon Oxley committed to West Virginia. Today, he made his pledge official by signing with the Mountaineers.
Oxley totaled 42 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass breakup in his one and only year at Hutch. Before making the move to JUCO ball, Oxley spent two years at Colorado State where he logged 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Oxley picked West Virginia over offers from Appalachian State, Colorado State, Georgia State, New Mexico State, Northern Alabama, Texas State, UMass, UTSA, Washington State, Western Kentucky, and a few others.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Transfer signings tracker
Names in bold have signed.
Offense: QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), OL William Reed (Princeton).
Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk (Cerritos CC), DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), DE Marshon Oxley (Hutchinson CC), LB Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Jason Chambers (Appalachian State), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S William Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
2025 WR Armoni Weaver Signs with West Virginia
JUCO DL Adam Tomczyk Commits to & Signs with West Virginia
JUCO Edge Rusher Keenan Eck Signs with West Virginia
2025 OL Phillip Bowser Commits to and Signs with West Virginia