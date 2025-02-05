JUCO DL Adam Tomczyk Commits to & Signs with West Virginia
Wednesday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers gained a commitment (and signature) from Cerritos College defensive line transfer Adam Tomczyk (6'3", 255 lbs)
Tomczyk appeared in nine games this season and made 43 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and a pass breakup.
He got his start at the college level at Utah State, picking the Aggies over Fordham and a few others. He saw action in just one game across two seasons there before making the move to the junior college level.
Tomczyk will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Transfer signings tracker
Names in bold have signed.
Offense: QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), OL William Reed (Princeton).
Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk (Cerritos CC), DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), LB Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Jason Chambers (Appalachian State), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S William Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
