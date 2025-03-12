Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Colorado
The West Virginia Mountaineers (19-12) meet the Colorado Buffaloes (13-19) in the second round of the Big 12 Championship Wednesday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 72, Colorado 62
West Virginia's on ball pressure in the halfcourt is going to be the difference in this one, just like it was in the regular season matchup back in January. The Buffs turn the ball over at an alarming rate, which is not going to bode well against this stingy Mountaineer defense
Like the first matchup and like the win over UCF last Saturday, I expect the Mountaineers to jump out to a pretty comfortable first half lead. However, the consistent theme of multiple scoring droughts occurring in the second half makes things a little interesting before WVU is able to put the game out of reach in the final minutes.
Ideally, WVU can jump out to that big lead and maintain it, so that they can rest Javon Small more to keep him as fresh as possible for a potential matchup vs. Houston.
Prediction record: 21-10.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 74, Colorado 67
Wet Virginia handled Colorado on the road early in the conference slate. Javon Small had a game-high 26 points and I don't believe the Buffaloes will be able to contain the All-Big 12 selection the second time around either.
Colorado has played better as of late, recording all three of their league wins in the final month and held off TCU in the opening round, the Mountaineers have also steadily improved on the offensive end to compliment their defense.
Forward Amani Hansberry has averaged 12.2 points and 7.6 rebounds in his last nine games and senior guard Joseph Yesufu has provided a spark off the bench the last 12.
I suspect Colorado will come out confident and maybe even take the early lead, but the West Virginia defense will wear out the Buffaloes and expect Small, freshman guard Jonathan Powell, Hansberry and Yesufu to all register double figures against Colorado again. West Virginia advances 74-67.
Prediction record: 22-9.
