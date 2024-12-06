Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Georgetown
It's a Gold Rush at the WVU Coliseum tonight as the Mountaineers welcome in the Georgetown Hoyas for the Big 12-Big East Battle.
Here is how our staff sees tonight's game playing out.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 75, Georgetown 66
Last year, the Hoyas won a grand total of nine games. They've already won seven this season, but it's not the most impressive resume, by any means. Georgetown's wins have come against Lehigh, Fairfield, Mount St. Mary's, St. Francis (PA), Wagner, UAlbany, and UMBC.
Meanwhile, West Virginia just went through a very challenging three-day event in the Bahamas, winning two of those games against ranked opponents, including No. 3 Gonzaga.
The key matchup to watch in this one is how Amani Hansberry, Eduardo Andre, and Co. do against Thomas Sorber, a 6'10", 255-pound freshman who is averaging 15.8 points and 8.9 rebounds. If they are able to limit his opportunities at the rim, it's going to be a long night for the Hoyas.
Georgetown is one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country, ranking 309th out of 364 teams at 28.6%. Not only do they need Sorber to do his thing underneath, but they're going to have to get to the free throw line in order to keep pace with the Mountaineers, who can really shoot it from deep.
Prediction record: 5-2.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 76, Georgetown 65
The Hoyas’ trip to Morgantown will be their toughest test to date and their first road trip of the season. Georgetown has faced one Power Four opponent thus far and lost to Notre Dame 84-63. However, don’t let the final score fool you.
Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley is in his second season at the helm and looks to restore a once proud program much like he did at Providence. The Hoyas won just nine games last season and have already notched seven victories in the first eight games. As far as the Notre Dame score, it could have been a wake-up call for this group.
Micah Peavy transferred in from TCU and is familiar with the Mountaineers and freshman forward Thomas Sorber leads the team in scoring (15.8 ppg) and rebounding (8.9) and will look to make his mark against an undersized Mountaineers team.
West Virginia is coming off an impressive performance at Batte 4 Atlantis and this team has not been rattled by setbacks or success. Point guard Javon Small is establishing himself as one of the best guards in the Big 12 after averaging 23.7 points and 5.7 assists in the three games in the Bahamas and sophomore forward Amani Hansberry has been battling in the paint and continues to adjust playing above his weight class.
I expect a better showing from the Hoyas this time around against a quality opponent and the series between the two programs tells us this will be a battle, albeit the two schools don’t meet on an annual basis since WVU departed from the Big 12.
Always be aware of an Ed Cooley team but I don’t believe they have the talent to come into Morgantown to capture a win. West Virginia will rattle the Hoyas in front of a raucous Mountaineer crowd and notch a win for the Big 12 in the Big 12-Big East Battle. WVU 76, Georgetown 65.
Prediction record: 4-3.
