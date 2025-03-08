Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. UCF
The West Virginia Mountaineers (18-12, 9-10) host the UCF Knights (16-14, 7-12) Saturday evening on Senior Day. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 73, UCF 70
While this seems like a lock for West Virginia to get the win, it won't be that easy. UCF is playing much better ball here down the stretch, having won three of its last four. Granted, those wins have come against Utah, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State, but wins are wins.
The scary part about this matchup for WVU is the pace with which the Knights like to play. If they are able to speed the Mountaineers up, they could be in some trouble. UCF plays at one of the fastest paces in the Big 12, wasting very little time getting shots up. WVU is going to have to play extremely well in transition and stop the ball to force the Knights to run some halfcourt offense.
Nothing comes easy in this league, especially for this team, which has its challenges offensively. West Virginia gets the win, but has to hold off a late UCF rally.
Prediction record: 20-10.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 77, UCF 70
UCF has won three of its last four games but were all at home. The Knights claimed two Big 12 road victories early in the schedule, most notably against Texas Tech, but have lost six straight away from Orlando.
West Virginia has succumbed to losses at home this season and came against opponents who were arguably playing their best ball of the season, and it appears UCF is in the same boat.
The Mountaineers have won three of their last five games. The defense has taken centerstage throughout the season, but the offense is regaining its footing again around the team's leading scorer Javon Small (18.2 ppg). Sophomore forward Amani Hansberry has averaged 11.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in his last eight games and senior guard Joseph Yesufu has produced 10.5 ppg in his last 10.
UCF junior guard Keyshawn Hall is averaging a league-high 18.9 ppg and leads a group of four Knights averaging double figures on the season.
West Virginia will undoubtedly need its offense to keep pace, but the defense will lead the way once again in front of a packed WVU Coliseum to capture a 77-70 victory.
Prediction record: 21-9.
