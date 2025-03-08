New Bracketology Projection Released Ahead of WVU's Regular Season Finale
In all likelihood, West Virginia is going to end up in the NCAA Tournament, regardless of what happens this evening against the UCF Knights in the regular season finale.
That said, crazy things happen at this time of year and falling to the Knights just opens the door for an uncomfortable feeling heading into Selection Sunday next week. UCF has won three of its last four games, but is just 16-14 on the season. A loss will take a bit of a hit to the resume.
Entering the final game of the regular season, CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm has West Virginia as a projected No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region, facing off against No. 7 Illinois. The winner would take on the winner of Tennessee/South Alabama.
Palm's Midwest Region projection
1. Houston vs. 16. Bryant
8. UConn vs. 9. Vanderbilt
5. Missouri vs. 12. UC San Diego
4. Purdue vs. 13. Akron
6. Memphis vs. 11. Oklahoma/San Diego State
3. St. John's vs. 14. Chattanooga
7. Illinois vs. 10. West Virginia
2. Tennessee vs. 15. South Alabama
The Mountaineers and Knights will get things underway this evening at 5 p.m. EST. The action will be available to stream on ESPN+ on the WatchESPN app.
