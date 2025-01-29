Sencire Harris Confident WVU Will Solve Offensive Issues: 'We Can Get Anything We Want'
West Virginia guard Sencire Harris is not known for his offensive prowess, but he has full confidence in his teammates figuring things out on that end of the floor. After last week's combined 8-for-50 three-point shooting debacle, the Mountaineers will look to get back on track against one of the best defenses in college basketball, Houston.
“There’s nobody that can stop us. We can get anything we want offensively," Harris said when asked about having to solve the offensive issues against the Cougars. “It’s just a game of basketball. You make shots, you miss shots. Sometimes the ball might not go in some nights. When the ball is not going in, we just got to defend. That’s all.”
As air-tight as Houston can play teams, they are susceptible to giving up open looks because of their aggressiveness in the halfcourt. In the first matchup between these two, the Mountaineers connected on nine triples - one more than they made in two games last week.
The one thing this group must do is come out and play with confidence and an extra bounce in their step. When those two things show up, you get the results of the Gonzaga, Kansas, and Iowa State games. As Harris mentioned in his press conference, there's no team in this league, Houston included, that West Virginia can't beat. He referenced the game at Houston being cut to five, and then a series of mistakes led to the unraveling of the comeback attempt.
If they can play a cleaner, more efficient version tonight, they'll have an opportunity to collect their fourth win over a top-10 opponent this season.
West Virginia and Houston will get the action started at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Slides in Latest CBS Sports Bracketology Projection
No Chance for a WVU Upset of Houston? The ESPN BPI Has Been Way Off Before
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 6 Houston
Can WVU Secure Its 4th Win Over a Top 10 Team? A Few Tweaks Could Allow That to Happen