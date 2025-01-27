Mountaineers Now

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 1/27

A look around the Big 12 after a month of in-conference action.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 25, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Dug McDaniel (0) drives to the basket between West Virginia Mountaineers forward Amani Hansberry (13) and guard Javon Small (7) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Dug McDaniel (0) drives to the basket between West Virginia Mountaineers forward Amani Hansberry (13) and guard Javon Small (7) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Another week of Big 12 play is in the books, and we're starting to get a clearer picture of who will be in the race for the regular season title.

Schuyler Callihan's Big 12 Power Rankings (as of 1/27)

16. Colorado Buffaloes

Last week: L 67-83 vs. BYU, L 63-78 at Arizona

This week: Tuesday vs. Arizona State, Sunday at TCU

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Last week: L 78-92 vs. Arizona, L 54-64 at Texas Tech

This week: Wednesday at Kansas State, Saturday vs. Utah

14. Kansas State Wildcats

Last week: L 62-70 vs. Baylor, W 73-60 vs. West Virginia

This week: Wednesday vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday at Kansas State

13. Arizona State Sun Devils

Last week: W 65-57 at West Virginia, L 61-76 vs. Iowa State

This week: Tuesday at Colorado, Saturday vs. Arizona

12. Cincinnati Bearcats

Last week: L 71-81 vs. Texas Tech, L 52-80 at BYU

This week: Tuesday at Utah, Sunday vs. West Virginia

11. TCU Horned Frogs

Last week: L 61-74 vs. Kansas, L 58-85 at UCF

This week: Wednesday at Texas Tech, Sunday vs. Colorado

10. Utah Utes

Last week: L 36-70 vs. Houston, L 61-76 vs. Baylor

This week: Tuesday vs. Cincinnati, Saturday at Oklahoma State

9. West Virginia Mountaineers

Last week: L 57-65 vs. Arizona State, L 60-73 at Kansas State

This week: Wednesday vs. Houston, Sunday at Cincinnati

8. UCF Knights

Last week: L 83-108 vs. Iowa State, W 85-58 vs. TCU

This week: Tuesday at Kansas, Saturday vs. BYU

7. BYU Cougars

Last week: W 83-67 at Colorado, W 80-52 vs. Cincinnati

This week: Tuesday vs. Baylor, Saturday at UCF

6. Baylor Bears

Last week: W 70-62 vs. Kansas State, W 76-61 at Utah

This week: Tuesday at BYU, Saturday vs. Kansas

5. Kansas Jayhawks

Last week: W 74-61 vs. TCU, L 86-92 vs. Houston (2OT)

This week: Tuesday vs. UCF, Saturday at Baylor

4. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Last week: W 81-71 at Cincinnati, W 64-54 vs. Oklahoma State

This week: Wednesday vs. TCU, Saturday at Houston

3. Arizona Wildcats

Last week: W 92-78 at Oklahoma State, W 78-63 vs. Colorado

This week: Monday vs. Iowa State, Saturday at Arizona State

2. Iowa State Cyclones

Last week: W 108-83 vs. UCF, W 76-61 at Arizona State

This week: Monday at Arizona, Saturday vs. Kansas State

1. Houston Cougars

Last week: W 70-36 vs. Utah, W 92-86 at Kansas (2OT)

This week: Wednesday at West Virginia, Saturday vs. Texas Tech

This week's Big 12 schedule & TV Guide

Monday

Iowa State at Arizona, 10:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

Tuesday

UCF at Kansas, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Baylor at BYU, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Arizona State at Colorado, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Cincinnati at Utah, 10 p.m. EST on CBSSN

Wednesday

Houston at West Virginia, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+

TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 8 p.m. EST on CBSSN

Thursday

No games.

Friday

No games.

Saturday

Arizona at Arizona State, 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Kansas State at Iowa State, 2 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Utah at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Kansas at Baylor, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN

BYU at UCF, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Texas Tech at Houston, 6 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Sunday

West Virginia at Cincinnati, 2 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Colorado at TCU, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+

