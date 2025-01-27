Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 1/27
Another week of Big 12 play is in the books, and we're starting to get a clearer picture of who will be in the race for the regular season title.
Schuyler Callihan's Big 12 Power Rankings (as of 1/27)
16. Colorado Buffaloes
Last week: L 67-83 vs. BYU, L 63-78 at Arizona
This week: Tuesday vs. Arizona State, Sunday at TCU
15. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Last week: L 78-92 vs. Arizona, L 54-64 at Texas Tech
This week: Wednesday at Kansas State, Saturday vs. Utah
14. Kansas State Wildcats
Last week: L 62-70 vs. Baylor, W 73-60 vs. West Virginia
This week: Wednesday vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday at Kansas State
13. Arizona State Sun Devils
Last week: W 65-57 at West Virginia, L 61-76 vs. Iowa State
This week: Tuesday at Colorado, Saturday vs. Arizona
12. Cincinnati Bearcats
Last week: L 71-81 vs. Texas Tech, L 52-80 at BYU
This week: Tuesday at Utah, Sunday vs. West Virginia
11. TCU Horned Frogs
Last week: L 61-74 vs. Kansas, L 58-85 at UCF
This week: Wednesday at Texas Tech, Sunday vs. Colorado
10. Utah Utes
Last week: L 36-70 vs. Houston, L 61-76 vs. Baylor
This week: Tuesday vs. Cincinnati, Saturday at Oklahoma State
9. West Virginia Mountaineers
Last week: L 57-65 vs. Arizona State, L 60-73 at Kansas State
This week: Wednesday vs. Houston, Sunday at Cincinnati
8. UCF Knights
Last week: L 83-108 vs. Iowa State, W 85-58 vs. TCU
This week: Tuesday at Kansas, Saturday vs. BYU
7. BYU Cougars
Last week: W 83-67 at Colorado, W 80-52 vs. Cincinnati
This week: Tuesday vs. Baylor, Saturday at UCF
6. Baylor Bears
Last week: W 70-62 vs. Kansas State, W 76-61 at Utah
This week: Tuesday at BYU, Saturday vs. Kansas
5. Kansas Jayhawks
Last week: W 74-61 vs. TCU, L 86-92 vs. Houston (2OT)
This week: Tuesday vs. UCF, Saturday at Baylor
4. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Last week: W 81-71 at Cincinnati, W 64-54 vs. Oklahoma State
This week: Wednesday vs. TCU, Saturday at Houston
3. Arizona Wildcats
Last week: W 92-78 at Oklahoma State, W 78-63 vs. Colorado
This week: Monday vs. Iowa State, Saturday at Arizona State
2. Iowa State Cyclones
Last week: W 108-83 vs. UCF, W 76-61 at Arizona State
This week: Monday at Arizona, Saturday vs. Kansas State
1. Houston Cougars
Last week: W 70-36 vs. Utah, W 92-86 at Kansas (2OT)
This week: Wednesday at West Virginia, Saturday vs. Texas Tech
This week's Big 12 schedule & TV Guide
Monday
Iowa State at Arizona, 10:30 p.m. EST on ESPN
Tuesday
UCF at Kansas, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Baylor at BYU, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Arizona State at Colorado, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Cincinnati at Utah, 10 p.m. EST on CBSSN
Wednesday
Houston at West Virginia, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+
TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 8 p.m. EST on CBSSN
Thursday
No games.
Friday
No games.
Saturday
Arizona at Arizona State, 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Kansas State at Iowa State, 2 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Utah at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Kansas at Baylor, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN
BYU at UCF, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Texas Tech at Houston, 6 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Sunday
West Virginia at Cincinnati, 2 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Colorado at TCU, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+
