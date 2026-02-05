How to Watch West Virginia vs. Cincinnati: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

Nearly a week after dropping a disappointing game at home to Baylor, the West Virginia Mountaineers are back on the road Thursday night, looking to get back on track against Cincinnati.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (14-8, 5-4) vs. Cincinnati (11-11, 3-6)

Date/Time: Thursday, February 5th, 7 p.m. EST

Where: Cincinnati, OH — Fifth Third Arena (12,012)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

G Honor Huff (WVU): One of the most efficient games Honor has had in Big 12 play came against these very Bearcats. Perhaps tonight is the night where he snaps out of his funk and goes off for 20+ points.

F Moustapha Thiam (CIN): The 7'2", 250-pounder was limited to just four points and four rebounds in the first matchup with the Mountaineers, so revenge will be in mind. Wes Miller will make it a point to get him the ball early and often, challenging WVU's frontcourt.

Although the Bearcats are just 11-11 on the season, they've been tough at home, which is why they are 5.5-point favorites for this one. The over/under is currently sitting at 127.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

