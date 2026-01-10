Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas

We are just a few hours away from West Virginia tipping things off against the 22nd-ranked Kansas Jayhawks inside Hope Coliseum. Despite being a perfect 10-0 at home this season, the Mountaineers will enter this matchup as slight underdogs.

Here are my predictions for today's game. Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Kansas -3.5

Prediction: Kansas covers.

My biggest concern in this game isn't Darryn Peterson, believe it or not. He's going to do his thing and score 20+ points, maybe even 30. The frontcourt duo of Bryson Tiller and Flory Bidunga is what will likely be the difference in this one. WVU has not played a physical brand of basketball on the interior, offering little to no resistance in the paint. Assuming that continues, they're going to be in for a long day, at least on the defensive end of the floor. West Virginia has started both of its Big 12 games strong and fizzled out as the night moves along. They got lucky to hold on against Cincinnati. Not so lucky this afternoon.

Over/Under: 135.5

Prediction: Over.

It may take the Jayhawks ten minutes or so to figure out this West Virginia defense, but once it does, the Mountaineers may have to go against their typical style and pick up the pace to stay within reach. Kansas has been held under 70 points just two times this season. As good as Ross Hodge's defense can be, I'm just not sure they are able to limit this team under that mark, which leads me to think the over here.

Tip is set for 12 p.m. ET on FOX. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.

Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

