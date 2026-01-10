How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

We've got basketball for lunch in Morgantown! No. 22 Kansas will pay a visit to the West Virginia Mountaineers as both teams are hoping to move to 2-1 in Big 12 Conference play.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (10-5, 1-1) vs. Kansas (11-4, 1-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, January 10th, 12 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)

TV/Streaming: FOX

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Darryn Peterson (KU): We could spend time talking about another player, but with all due respect to the rest of the roster, it would be a waste of time. This team's success hinges on the play of Peterson, who is a lock to be a top-two pick in the NBA Draft.

Brenen Lorient (WVU): The senior forward looked rusty in his return to the floor after missing the Big 12 opener against Iowa State. Against Cincinnati, he had minimal impact on the game, finishing with just two points and three rebounds. In that game against Ohio State earlier in the year, he was active on both ends and went for 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four blocks. If they get similar production out of him in this one, they'll be in a position to win.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 22 Kansas

West Virginia QB Scotty Fox Jr. to Remain with Program, Battle for Starting Job

Rodriguez Announces Chance Trickett as West Virginia’s Director of Player Evaluation

Mountaineers Add Valuable Edge Rusher Depth With WKU Transfer

Booming Leg Heads to Morgantown as WVU Lands Top Transfer Punter