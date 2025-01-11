BREAKING: Former Top-Rated Player in WV & NC State OL Transfer Commits to WVU
Double dip! Saturday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up their second offensive line commitment of the day, securing a pledge from NC State transfer Robby Martin.
Martin, a native of Huntington, West Virginia, was considered to be the top player in the state by many outlets in the 2024 signing class. He heavily considered WVU, but the previous coaching staff backed off of their pursuit which paved the way for him to land at North Carolina State.
He chose the Wolfpack over offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Jacksonville State, Marshall, Miami, Mississippi State, Penn State, Tennessee, USF, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and several others.
He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Updated WVU Portal Additions
QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Daveon Walker (Butler C.C.), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan, TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), DB Justin Harrington (Washington), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
