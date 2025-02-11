Mountaineers Now

Starting Lineups for West Virginia vs. BYU

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game in Morgantown.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jonathan Powell (11) reacts to the crowd in the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jonathan Powell (11) reacts to the crowd in the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

At the top of the hour, the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to pick up their second straight win in the WVU Coliseum and improve to 16-8 overall and 7-6 in Big 12 Conference play. The BYU Cougars are hoping to achieve the same mark tonight while also putting an end to a two-game slide.

A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.

West Virginia Mountaineers

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

F Jonathan Powell

F Toby Okani

F Amani Hansberry

BYU Cougars

G Egor Demin

G Trevin Knell

F Mawot Mag

F Richie Saunders

C Keba Keita

Key to the Game: Run slow and efficient offense

BYU does a lot of good things offensively, and if they're clicking, you'll find yourself trying to play catch-up all night. Limiting possessions and connecting on threes will be key for West Virginia. BYU is okay defensively, but the one area they've struggled in is defending the three. Shots will be there; WVU just has to make sure they are taking good shots and not forcing things up from range to match scores.

West Virginia and BYU will get things started at roughly 7 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. BYU

Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection Has WVU in Challenging Region

The Mountaineers Aim to Slow Down the Cougars Offense

DeVries Encourages Students to Pack the Coliseum vs. BYU, First 300 to Receive a Voucher

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball