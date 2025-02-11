Starting Lineups for West Virginia vs. BYU
At the top of the hour, the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to pick up their second straight win in the WVU Coliseum and improve to 16-8 overall and 7-6 in Big 12 Conference play. The BYU Cougars are hoping to achieve the same mark tonight while also putting an end to a two-game slide.
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
BYU Cougars
G Egor Demin
G Trevin Knell
F Mawot Mag
F Richie Saunders
C Keba Keita
Key to the Game: Run slow and efficient offense
BYU does a lot of good things offensively, and if they're clicking, you'll find yourself trying to play catch-up all night. Limiting possessions and connecting on threes will be key for West Virginia. BYU is okay defensively, but the one area they've struggled in is defending the three. Shots will be there; WVU just has to make sure they are taking good shots and not forcing things up from range to match scores.
West Virginia and BYU will get things started at roughly 7 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. BYU
Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection Has WVU in Challenging Region
The Mountaineers Aim to Slow Down the Cougars Offense
DeVries Encourages Students to Pack the Coliseum vs. BYU, First 300 to Receive a Voucher