Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluations After West Virginia's Win Over Lafayette
It may not have been the pure domination West Virginia fans were hoping to see from start to finish, but nonetheless, the Mountaineers beat Lafayette comfortably, by a score of 81-59.
The WVU basketball stock report has been updated.
Stock Up: Honor Huff
That was a fun performance to watch, wasn't it? It's been a while since West Virginia had someone who could set the nets on fire from range, and I have a feeling this is the first of a handful of performances we'll see from him this year where he just can't be stopped.
Stock Down: Treysen Eaglestaff
At some point, the shot is going to go down, but right now Eaglestaff can't buy one. There's still some hesitation going on, even when he gets a wide-open look. You can tell that he's second-guessing it, rather than just letting it fly. It's a mental hurdle he's having to battle through right now.
Stock Up: DJ Thomas
For the second straight game, the true freshman found some success while the rest of the team found its footing offensively. He's not short on confidence and doesn't panic when he gets crowded in the paint. More times than not, he makes the right read. Even with a couple of players set to join the rotation, you'd have to think he's carved himself out a role.
Stock Down: Defensive Rotations
The first four games were rock solid, but tonight, not so much. I'm not saying this has all of a sudden become a concern, but it's something Ross Hodge is not going to be happy with. They moved well at times in a few stretches, but it just wasn't consistent enough. Those rotations, specifically on the perimeter, were a tad slow compared to what we have seen, which is why Lafayette was able to knock down as many triples as they did.
Stock Up: Morris Ugusuk
The South Carolina transfer was known for his ability to shoot the ball from range, and while he has knocked down some timely shots beyond the arc this season, as well as tonight, he does a whole heck of a lot more. He's defending, moving the ball, crashing the glass, and doing all the little things that may not show up on the stat sheet.
