'What Will Tomorrow Bring?' Pat McAfee Hints at Potentially Massive WVU Recruiting News
It’s been a huge week or so for WVU sports with the men’s basketball team winning the Backyard Brawl and picking up the highest-rated recruit in program history, while the women’s basketball team completed an incredible win over No.15 Duke with just five players playing the entire second half.
Tomorrow, the good times may continue as four star offensive lineman Kevin Brown is set to announce his decision on the Pat McAfee show. Earlier today, McAfee mentioned the commitment of Miles Sadler to the basketball team and then briefly teased some potentially big news for the football team tomorrow.
Brown’s father, Tim, played for Rich Rodriguez at West Virginia in his first tenure back in the early 2000s. Brown committed to Penn State back in the summer of 2024, but recently reopened his commitment due to the firing of head coach James Franklin. He has taken visits to West Virginia and Ohio State, who are believed to be the two finalists ahead of his decision.
During his recruitment, Brown has received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and several others.
West Virginia clearly has to rebuild its offensive line after what has been a tumultuous year. Left tackle Nick Krahe and center Landen Livingston are likely the only two starters from this year‘s team who will be a part of next year’s starting unit up front. Left guard Donovan Haslam has shown flashes of being able to be in that mix, but will likely face some competition in the off-season.
Right tackle is a major need for this team, and it’s not far-fetched to think that Brown can fill that spot and start from day one. Heck, to be honest, he’s probably game-ready right now from a physicality standpoint.
There is no set time for when Brown will announce his decision, but McAfee‘s show begins at 12 PM ET on ESPN. We will have some analysis on the decision here on the site the moment he announces.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
MAILBAG: Passing on Field Goals, 2026 Expectations, Goals for Season Finale + More
DeVries' Exit a Blessing in Disguise? Ross Hodge Seems to be the Perfect Fit for WVU
Final Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Lafayette
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Lafayette
How to watch West Virginia vs. Lafayette: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds