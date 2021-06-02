Taz Sherman's Return Boosts WVU into Jon Rothstein's Top 15

Tuesday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers received some huge news as senior guard Taz Sherman announced that he will be withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft to return to school for an extra year.

Sherman served as the Mountaineers' sixth man this past season and saw a huge jump in his production as he went from averaging five points in 2019-20 to over 13 points off the bench this past season.

After the announcement was made, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports bumped the Mountaineers up to No. 14 in his Rothstein 45 daily rankings for the 2021-22 season. As of today, Rothstein projects the Mountaineers to go with a starting lineup that consists of Miles McBride, Sean McNeil, Taz Sherman, Isaiah Cottrell, and Gabe Osabuohien. As strong of a lineup as that sounds, WVU is waiting for the decisions of McBride and McNeil who are still weighing their options in regards to the 2021 NBA Draft. If both players return, the Mountaineers could very likely jump into Rothstein's top 10 or at least very close to it.

Players have until July 7th at 5 p.m. EST to withdraw their names from the draft and return to school.

