The Best Point Guard in the '26 Class? Miles Sadler is Absolutely in the Conversation

Back in November, West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge had himself quite a span of three days by beating Pitt by the biggest margin in Coliseum history and then landing the highest-rated recruit in program history in point guard Miles Sadler.

WVU beat out the likes of Arizona State, Cal, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, USC, Utah, Washington, and several others.

Since his commitment and eventual signing, it has provided a ton of optimism surrounding the future of Mountaineer basketball, and rightfully so. He's also put up some monstrous performances since he put pen to paper, including a very recent 32-point outburst in a win over Montverde Academy. In that game, he shot 11/23 from the floor, went 5/12 from three-point range, and also collected six assists, three rebounds, two steals, and a block in the EYBL semifinals.

In the championship game of the EYBL, Sadler helped his team to take down AZ Compass Prep, which was recently the top-ranked team in the country. The future Mountaineer poured in 24 points on 9/13 shooting from the floor along with seven assists, seven rebounds, and a pair of steals. It comes as no surprise that he was named the EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year, making him one of the best players in the country.

West Virginia commit Miles Sadler (@milesadler_) has been named the Player of the Year in the EYBL Scholastic this season.



Sadler, in the top conference in high school basketball, averaged 18.5PPG, 5.7APG, 3.0RPG and 2.1SPG on the season.



Immediate impact freshman for Ross… pic.twitter.com/hEoRnuZCaG — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) March 13, 2026

According to the recruiting rankings on ESPN, Jason Crowe (Missouri), Dylan Mingo (North Carolina), Deron Rippey Jr. (Duke), Brandon McCoy (undecided), and Taylen Kinney (Kansas) are the five point guards ranked ahead of Sadler.

Considering the absolute tear Sadler has been on, taking down top-ranked teams left and right and leading CIA-Bella Vista to the top spot in the rankings, it seems like he's not being talked about nearly enough. Each of the prospects listed ahead of him is talented in their own right, hence why they were so heavily recruited, but Sadler should absolutely be in the conversation for being the best point guard in the 2026 class.

The area of his game that is often overlooked is his defense, which is top-notch. I'm not sure there are many guards in the country who defend the ballhandler as well as he does. It's one thing to score the ball at a high clip, but to be a true game-changer on the defensive end is what separates him. He's the complete package — elite shooting, playmaking ability, clutch, and a defensive menace.