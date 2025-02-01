Predicting West Virginia's Three Biggest Transfer Portal Needs in the Spring
The West Virginia coaching staff spent most of their time in the first big transfer portal wave, re-shaping the offense and nearly completely retooling the secondary. Spring practice will begin later this month, and we'll start to get a better idea as to which positions the Mountaineers need to address in the next portal window.
For now, we're going to take a guess at where those holes may be.
Interior D-Line
Asani Redwood, Hammond Russell IV, Corey McIntyre Jr., and Nate Gabriel are the only players with experience returning in 2025. A few other youngsters could be in the mix, but Rich Rodriguez has hinted at trying to get more speed and athleticism on defense - this is one spot where it may not be as recognizable, but adding speed here will make a huge difference.
Speed at linebacker
Already sense a theme here? We're not just talking about adding guys; we're specifically talking about guys who can fly around. Take your pick here, too. They could stand to add another MIKE but could also pursue an off-ball linebacker as well. Honestly, wouldn't be shocked if they sign both. Colorado State transfer Chase Wilson is the only one, in my opinion, who has a spot locked up. Ben Cutter, Reid Carrico, and North Carolina transfer Ashton Woods could be in line for major playing time, but it remains to be seen how they fit in the defense.
Bandit
Braden Siders was added in the first wave of "free agency," and that was about it. Well, I shouldn't completely disregard JUCO transfer Keenan Eck, but I believe he's more of a long-term project and someone who may not be in the pass-rushing rotation in 2025. Perhaps Obinna Onwuka is ready to take that next step and be a contributor, but I'm sure Zac Alley would feel much better if he had one more proven product at this spot to go alongside Siders.
