Wyatt Milum Looks to Increase Draft Stock at Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday
West Virginia left tackle Wyatt Milum will have another opportunity on the big stage this afternoon to impress NFL scouts, coaches, and GMs at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
The Kenova, West Virginia native, has been a steady hand on the left side of West Virginia's offensive line over the past three years and hasn't allowed as much as a single sack since his freshman season when he played right tackle. Since making the switch to left tackle, opposing defenders have had a hell of a time applying any pressure on Mountaineer quarterbacks and have had very little luck defending the run when they went behind No. 74.
During the week of practice at the Senior Bowl, Milum took reps at left guard in addition to his natural spot at tackle. Some teams project him to have a higher ceiling as an interior player, but his length bodes well for a blindside protector. If he is viewed by most as a guard, it could cause him to fall into the second or possibly third round of the draft, considering the value for a guard is not nearly as high as a tackle.
Mock draft projections are all over the place, with some believing he could go in the first twenty picks while others see him going late in the second round. A strong performance today in Mobile will go a long way in solidifying his draft stock.
The Senior Bowl is slated to kick off at 2:30 p.m. EST and can be viewed on NFL Network.
