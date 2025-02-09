Three Takeaways from West Virginia's Win Over Utah
Saturday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers got back in the win column with a 72-61 victory over the Utah Utes, lifting their record back up to .500 in Big 12 Conference play.
Here are a few of my initial thoughts from today's game.
Great effort on the glass
Rebounding has been a real sore spot for the Mountaineers this season. The obvious lack of size and length certainly don't help, but it's about effort more than anything, and tonight, WVU brought it against one of the nation's best. Coming into tonight's game, Utah ranked 23rd nationally in rebounds per game, averaging 39.5. The fact that it ended up being 35-33 in favor of Utah is extremely impressive.
Let it fly, young buck!
It's no secret that West Virginia lacks offensive firepower. As great as Javon Small has been, others need to step it up a notch offensively. That being said, it can't just be Amani Hansberry and Jonathan Powell. If it is, then you're essentially playing three on five on that end of the floor. Tonight was the most confident I've seen KJ Tenner on the offensive end, and although he didn't light up the state sheet, it's nice to see that confidence show up. Again, you need to play five-on-five.
How about Joe?
Joseph Yesufu has turned into quite the offensive punch off of the bench over the last four games. Like Tenner, the confidence in his shot has grown significantly, and probably to a much higher degree. Having another guard that can pose as a scoring threat is going to be a big deal for this team down the stretch, especially when Javon Small takes a quick seat on the bench. Yesufu finished the night with 14 points on 6/10 shooting.
