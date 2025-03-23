Top WVU Coaching Target Ben McCollum is 'Finalizing a Deal' with Another School
West Virginia's coaching search is nearing its end, but they won't be landing the guy a large portion of the fan base has been clamoring for, Ben McCollum. According to David Eickholt of 247 Sports, McCollum is "finalizing a deal" with Iowa.
McCollum is a longtime Division II coach who had enormous amounts of success, winning four national championships at Northwest Missouri State. Over his fifteen years as the head man, McCollum went 395-91 (.813) overall and 241-63 (.793) in conference play.
It looked like McCollum was going to have a massive rebuild on his hands this year after much of Drake's top players entered the transfer portal after last season. He brought four of his players from Northwest Missouri State with him in addition to landing Tavion Banks from NW Florida State College. Winning 30+ games in your first year on the job, or any year for that matter, is impressive. To accomplish that with a bunch of Division II players is unheard of.
Drake was one of the few teams who pulled an upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as they took down No. 6 Missouri, 67-57. They battled in the round of 32 against Texas Tech but ultimately fell short, ending their season with a 31-4 record.
With McCollum on his way to Iowa, Utah State's Jerrod Calhoun appears to be the favorite for the WVU job.
