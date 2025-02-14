WATCH: Darian DeVries Baylor Preview Press Conference
The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-9, 6-7) are on the road to take on the Baylor Bears (15-9, 7-6) Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.
WVU Game Notes
- Javon Small was named to the final 20 for the John R. Wooden Late Midseason Watch List, the final 10 for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List.
- Javon Small was named a Midseason Second Team All-American by The Sporting News and The Athletic.
- Darian DeVries was named the recipient of the Jim Phelan Award 'Mid-Season' honor, presented annually to the top head coach in Division I college basketball.
- WVU is 273-104 in its last 377 games against unranked teams, including winners of 154 of its last 189 at the WVU Coliseum.
- WVU is 3-3 on the road in Big 12 road games (wins at Kansas, at Colorado and at Cincinnati). The Mountaineers had a combined road conference record of 2-25 in the previous three seasons.
- WVU broke into the rankings on Jan. 6 at No. 21 in the AP poll. It marked WVU's first appearance in the AP poll since Dec. 26, 2022. The Mountaineers have been ranked in at least one poll in 16 of the last 20 seasons.
- Darian DeVries, who led Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons and has a career .721 winning percentage as a head coach, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University on March 24, 2024.
- DeVries has a record of 165-64 (.721) in seven seasons as a head coach, including a 70-24 (.745) mark in the last two-plus seasons.
- West Virginia is currently ranked No. 43 in the latest NCAA NET rankings with a No. 19 strength of schedule.
- WVU is ranked No. 47 in the latest KenPom rankings, including 18th in defensive efficiency.
- Javon Small ranks seventh overall in KenPom Player of the Year standings.
- West Virginia is 7-3 this season when Javon Small posts 20 or more points in a game.
- In the latest NCAA stats, WVU ranks 32nd in fi eld goal percentage defense (40.4), 18th in scoring defense (64.0) and 12th in 3-point percentage defense (29.2).
- Javon Small was named Big 12 Player of the Week and Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Jan. 20.
- Javon Small was named Big 12 Player of the Week, NCAA March Madness Player of the Week and the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week for Jan. 6.
- Javon Small was named co-Big 12 Player of the Week and Tucker DeVries was tabbed as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Dec. 2. Both were named to the Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team.
- Small was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Dec. 3.
- Darian DeVries is 6-7 against ranked teams during his head coaching career. He is 4-2 at WVU with wins over No. 2 Iowa State, No. 3 Gonzaga, at No. 7 Kansas and No. 24 Arizona.
- In WVU's four ranked wins this season, Javon Small has averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, while making 28 of his 32 free throw attempts.
- WVU has defeated two Top 10 teams away from home this season, marking the fi rst time that has happened in the same season since 2005-06.
- WVU's three Top 10 wins ties for the most in a season in school history along with the 2016-17 & 2005-06 teams.
- WVU is 107-121 in Big 12 regular season games since joining the league in 2012-13.
- West Virginia returned just 2.8 percent of its scoring from last season’s team (Ofri Naveh).
- For this season, Tucker DeVries (Drake), Javon Small (Oklahoma State), Eduardo Andre (Fresno State), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), Sencire Harris (Illinois), Amani Hansberry (Illinois) and Jayden Stone (Detroit Mercy) were added from the transfer portal.
- Entering this season, they have combined to play 806 games, made 442 starts, scored 7,606 points, grabbed 3,304 rebounds and dished out 1,248 assists.
- Darian DeVries is 73-2 when scoring 80 or more points in a game and 141-17 when scoring 70 or more.
Darian DeVries is 119-24 when holding opponents to 69 points or less and 57-6 when holding opponents to 59 points or less.
- West Virginia was predicted 13th in the Preseason Big 12 Poll by the league’s head coaches.
- West Virginia has made at least one 3-point fi eld goal in 888 consecutive games.
- The Mountaineers have won 156 of their last 177 games when holding opponents to 69 points or less.
- WVU has won 167 of its last 191 and 223 of its last 254 games when holding opponents to less than 69 points.
- Darian DeVries is 128-17 as a head coach when leading at halftime, including a 13-3 mark at WVU.
- Darian DeVries is 76-3 as a head coach when shooting 50% or better from the fi eld.
- West Virginia is 14-20 all-time in games played on February 15
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Quick Hits: Baylor Preview, Finding More Shots for Small, Team Morale + More
ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia is Officially Back on the Tournament Bubble
WVU in the NBA: Miles McBride and Jevon Carter Update at the NBA All-Star Break
Javon Small Selected to the John R. Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20 Watch List