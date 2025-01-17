Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Darian DeVries No. 2 Iowa State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries previews the second-ranked Cyclones

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University Mountaineers (12-4, 3-2) host the No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones (15-1, 5-0) Saturday evening. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

WVU head coach Darian DeVries met with the media on Friday and previewed the Cyclones, discussed managing minutes, Jerry Wes

