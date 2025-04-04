West Virginia Assistant Follows Darian DeVries to Indiana
It's been a slow start to the Darian DeVries era at Indiana with only two players committed and one staff member on board. Those two players are his son, Tucker, and Conor Enright, a transfer from DePaul who played for DeVries at Drake.
On Thursday, DeVries announced that Nick Norton, who was on his staff at West Virginia this past season, would be joining him in Bloomington.
"We are excited to have Nick join our staff," DeVries said in a press release. "He brings tremendous knowledge and feel for what we want our program to be about. He is terrific with the players on the floor and brings incredible energy every day to the practice floor."
Norton began his collegiate playing career at UAB and then transferred to Drake to play for DeVries. After a short stint in the NBA G League, Norton returned to Drake to join DeVries' staff as the assistant director of operations. The following season, Norton was promoted to director of operations and then finally moved into an assistant coaching role just before following DeVries to Morgantown.
DeVries' other top two assistants from WVU took jobs elsewhere. Chester Frazier returned to Virginia Tech while Kory Barnett took the head coaching job at Oral Roberts.
The former Mountaineer head coach has a ton of work to do after losing seven players to the transfer portal.
