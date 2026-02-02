West Virginia Falls in Updated Big 12 Power Rankings Following Loss to Baylor

It was a disappointing week for Ross Hodge and West Virginia, splitting a two-game homestand against Kansas State and Baylor, watching their 16-game home winning streak come to an end.

Where do they sit in this week's power rankings? Let's take a look.

This week's Power Rankings

1. Arizona

2. Houston

3. Iowa State

4. UCF

5. Kansas

6. Texas Tech

7. BYU

8. West Virginia

9. Oklahoma State

10. Cincinnati

11. Baylor

12. Colorado

13. TCU

14. Arizona State

15. Kansas State

16. Utah

Last week's results (1/26-2/1)

Arizona: W 86-83 vs. BYU, W 87-74 vs. Arizona State

Arizona State: L 76-79 vs. UCF, L 74-87 vs. Arizona

Baylor: L 57-67 vs. Cincinnati, W 63-53 vs. West Virginia

BYU: L 83-86 vs. Arizona, L 82-90 vs. Kansas

Cincinnati: W 67-57 vs. Baylor, L 54-76 vs. Houston

Colorado: L 67-97 vs. Iowa State, W 87-61 vs. TCU

Houston: W 79-70 vs. TCU, W 76-54 vs. Cincinnati

Iowa State: W 97-67 vs. Colorado, W 95-61 vs. Kansas State

Kansas: W 90-82 vs. BYU

Kansas State: L 54-59 vs. West Virginia, L 61-95 vs. Iowa State

Oklahoma State: W 81-69 vs. Utah

TCU: L 70-79 vs. Houston, L 61-87 vs. Colorado

Texas Tech: L 80-88 vs. UCF

UCF: W 79-76 vs. Arizona State, W 88-80 vs. Texas Tech

Utah: L 69-81 vs. Oklahoma State

West Virginia: W 59-54 vs. Kansas State, L 53-63 vs. Baylor

This week's schedule (all times EASTERN)

Monday

Kansas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday

Wednesday

UCF at Houston, 7 p.m. on FS1

Colorado at Baylor, 8 p.m. on Peacock

BYU at Oklahoma State, 9 p.m. on FS1

Arizona State at Utah, 9 p.m. on CBSSN

Thursday

West Virginia at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Friday

No games.

Saturday

Baylor at Iowa State, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Kansas State at TCU, 2 p.m. on TNT

Utah at Kansas, 2:30 p.m. on FOX

Oklahoma State at Arizona, 4 p.m. on ESPN

Arizona State at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Houston at BYU, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 1 p.m. on FOX

UCF at Cincinnati, 2 p.m. on CBSSN

