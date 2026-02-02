West Virginia Falls in Updated Big 12 Power Rankings Following Loss to Baylor
It was a disappointing week for Ross Hodge and West Virginia, splitting a two-game homestand against Kansas State and Baylor, watching their 16-game home winning streak come to an end.
Where do they sit in this week's power rankings? Let's take a look.
This week's Power Rankings
1. Arizona
2. Houston
3. Iowa State
4. UCF
5. Kansas
6. Texas Tech
7. BYU
8. West Virginia
9. Oklahoma State
10. Cincinnati
11. Baylor
12. Colorado
13. TCU
14. Arizona State
15. Kansas State
16. Utah
Last week's results (1/26-2/1)
Arizona: W 86-83 vs. BYU, W 87-74 vs. Arizona State
Arizona State: L 76-79 vs. UCF, L 74-87 vs. Arizona
Baylor: L 57-67 vs. Cincinnati, W 63-53 vs. West Virginia
BYU: L 83-86 vs. Arizona, L 82-90 vs. Kansas
Cincinnati: W 67-57 vs. Baylor, L 54-76 vs. Houston
Colorado: L 67-97 vs. Iowa State, W 87-61 vs. TCU
Houston: W 79-70 vs. TCU, W 76-54 vs. Cincinnati
Iowa State: W 97-67 vs. Colorado, W 95-61 vs. Kansas State
Kansas: W 90-82 vs. BYU
Kansas State: L 54-59 vs. West Virginia, L 61-95 vs. Iowa State
Oklahoma State: W 81-69 vs. Utah
TCU: L 70-79 vs. Houston, L 61-87 vs. Colorado
Texas Tech: L 80-88 vs. UCF
UCF: W 79-76 vs. Arizona State, W 88-80 vs. Texas Tech
Utah: L 69-81 vs. Oklahoma State
West Virginia: W 59-54 vs. Kansas State, L 53-63 vs. Baylor
This week's schedule (all times EASTERN)
Monday
Kansas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m. on ESPN
Tuesday
Wednesday
UCF at Houston, 7 p.m. on FS1
Colorado at Baylor, 8 p.m. on Peacock
BYU at Oklahoma State, 9 p.m. on FS1
Arizona State at Utah, 9 p.m. on CBSSN
Thursday
West Virginia at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Friday
No games.
Saturday
Baylor at Iowa State, 2 p.m. on ESPN
Kansas State at TCU, 2 p.m. on TNT
Utah at Kansas, 2:30 p.m. on FOX
Oklahoma State at Arizona, 4 p.m. on ESPN
Arizona State at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Houston at BYU, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Sunday
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 1 p.m. on FOX
UCF at Cincinnati, 2 p.m. on CBSSN
