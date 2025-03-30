West Virginia Guard Javon Small Declares for the 2025 NBA Draft
One of the best individual seasons a player has ever had at West Virginia took place this season as Javon Small kept the Mountaineers in position to make the NCAA Tournament despite a shorthanded roster. Unfortunately, they were snubbed from the dance, but what Small was able to do in just his one year in Morgantown is something WVU fans will remember forever.
In 32 games this season, Small averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 41% from the field and 35% from three-point land. Opposing teams had their full attention on him every single night, yet weren't able to keep him in check.
Sunday afternoon, he announced on Instagram that he would be declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft.
“First off, I want to thank God for everything he has done in my life and for his continual blessings. I would also like to thank my gamily for being with me every step of the way. Your support, guidance, and love have meant the world to me, and you’ve always pushed me to be my best. To my friends, teammates, coaches, and everyone else who has been part of my journey, I appreciate you more than you know and none of this would be possible without y’all. I was blessed to have the opportunity to play at Eastern Carolina University, Oklahoma State, and West Virginia and that’s something I’ll cherish forever. We all have dreams and I am ready to pursue mine. Therefore, I will be declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft.”
Small did not have any eligibility remaining, so really his message is to announce that he'll be submitting his paperwork for the draft.
