West Virginia is in Danger of Being Down Two Starters Versus Kansas
As expected, West Virginia will be without senior forward Tucker DeVries (shoulder) for Saturday's road game at No. 7 Kansas. This marks the fourth straight DeVries has missed, last playing on December 6th against Georgetown.
In eight games this season for the Mountaineers, DeVries is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 41% from the floor and 47% from three-point range.
Sophomore forward Amani Hansberry is listed as a gametime decision, according to college basketball insiderJeff Goodman. He will go through pregame shootaround to test it out and see if he's able to go. He left the floor within the first minute of West Virginia's game against Mercyhurst due to an ankle injury and did not return. Head coach Darian DeVries said in his postgame press conference that he didn't believe it was a serious injury.
If Hansberry is unable to suit up, WVU will likely turn to Eduardo Andre as the starting center. In 10 games this season, Andre is averaging 4.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.
West Virginia and Kansas are scheduled to tip the action off at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN+.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Rich Rodriguez Announces Chad Scott Will Remain as WVU's Running Backs Coach
ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia Projected in Same Region as Pitt
Score Predictions for West Virginia at No. 7 Kansas