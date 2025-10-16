West Virginia Picked 11th in the Big 12 Preseason Poll
The Big 12 Conference released its preseason awards on Thursday and Houston is the overwhelming favorite to win the league, receiving 14 first place votes, with BYU, Texas Tech and Arizona rounding out the top four. BYU and Arizona both received one first place vote.
In his first season at the helm, West Virginia University head coach Ross Hodge and the Mountaineers were 11th in the preseason poll.
Texas Tech’s JT Toppin was named Preseason Player of the Year, returning to Lubbock after capturing postseason player of the year honors in 2024-25. Toppin is the second Red Raider to be named Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, and first since the 2003-04 season. The Dallas native averaged 18.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
Kansas’ Darryn Peterson was picked as the Preseason Freshman of the Year, becoming the 10th Jayhawk to earn that distinction. The Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year, he comes to Lawrence after averaging 30.4 points per game at Napa Christian High School. The Canton, Ohio native was a McDonald’s All-American that was tabbed as the No. 1 recruit in the nation by 247Sports.com and On3.com.
LeJuan Watts joined Toppin as Red Raiders to earn preseason distinction as Preseason Newcomer of the Year. The Washington State transfer averaged 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Cougars in 2024-25. The Fresno, California native is the fourth Texas Tech player to be voted as the Conference’s top newcomer in the preseason, and the first since 2020.
Toppin and Peterson were joined by BYU’s AJ Dybantsa and Houston’s Milos Uzan as unanimous selections to the preseason All-Big 12 Team. Richie Saunders (BYU), Emanuel Sharp (Houston), Joseph Tugler (Houston), Tamin Lipsey (Iowa State), P.J. Haggerty (Kansas State) and Christian Anderson (Texas Tech) complete the 10-man team. Lipsey is making his second consecutive appearance on the Preseason All-Big 12 team.
Big 12 Preseason Poll
1. Houston (14)
2. BYU (1) - 204
3. Texas Tech - 200
4. Arizona (1) - 179
5. Iowa State - 170
6. Kansas - 163
7. Baylor - 137
8. Cincinnati - 120
9. K-State - 117
10. TCU - 90
11. West Virginia - 79
12. Oklahoma State - 77
13. Utah – 50
14. UCF - 39
15. Colorado - 37
16. Arizona State – 34
Preseason All-Big 12 Team
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Richie Saunders, BYU
Emanuel Sharp, Houston
Joseph Tugler, Houston
Milos Uzan, Houston
Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
Darryn Peterson, Kansas
P.J. Haggerty, K-State
Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Big 12 Preseason Awards
Preseason Player of the Year: JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Preseason Newcomer of the Year: LeJuan Watts, Texas Tech
Preseason Freshman of the Year: Darryn Peterson, Kansas
