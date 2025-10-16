West Virginia Has Ruled Out Running Back Tye Edwards vs. UCF
West Virginia and UCF will meet this Saturday as a pair of teams looking to secure their first Big 12 win of the season. Unfortunately, both teams will be without some key players.
Wednesday night's full injury report
West Virginia
OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Jaylen Henderson, RN Jahiem White, RB Tye Edwards, WR Jaden Bray, WR Jordan McCants, OL Cooper Young, LB Ashton Woods, S Julien Horton
DOUBTFUL: DL Hammond Russell IV
PROBABLE: S Fred Perry
UCF
OUT: QB Cam Fancher, TE Caden Piening, EDGE Sincere Edwards, EDGE Josh Dorsainvil, DT Horace Lockett, DB Jayden Williams
QUESTIONABLE: QB Jacurri Brown, OL Paul Rubelt
My two cents
For UCF, the expectation was for Tayven Jackson to return to the starting role, but with Cam Fancher officially ruled out, that pretty much confirms it. I could be completely wrong and look silly by saying this come Sunday, but I believe Fancher would pose more problems for WVU than Jackson, simply because of his mobility and toughness in the run game. Last week versus Cincinnati, I felt like I was watching a replay of Khalil Wilkins vs. BYU when watching Fancher run the UCF offense, running it 20 tines.
For West Virginia, the news of Edwards being ruled out again is a huge punch to the gut. I figured that the bye week would have bought him plenty of time to get healed up and back into action, but that's not the case. Earlier this week, he saw a specialist in Alabama to get the hip checked out. Once again, WVU will have to lean on redshirt freshman Diore Hubbard, Cyncir Bowers, Clay Ash, and, of course, whatever they can get out of Khalil Wilkins/Scotty Fox Jr.
The Mountaineers and Knights will get the action started at 1 p.m. ET on TNT/HBO Max. Following the game, be sure to stop over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll offer our initial thoughts on what went down in Lawrence and discuss what needs to be fixed moving forward.
