Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Has Ruled Out Running Back Tye Edwards vs. UCF

Edwards is still being bothered by a hip injury.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University running back Tye Edwards
West Virginia University running back Tye Edwards / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on S
In this story:

West Virginia and UCF will meet this Saturday as a pair of teams looking to secure their first Big 12 win of the season. Unfortunately, both teams will be without some key players.

Wednesday night's full injury report

West Virginia

OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Jaylen Henderson, RN Jahiem White, RB Tye Edwards, WR Jaden Bray, WR Jordan McCants, OL Cooper Young, LB Ashton Woods, S Julien Horton

DOUBTFUL: DL Hammond Russell IV

PROBABLE: S Fred Perry

UCF

OUT: QB Cam Fancher, TE Caden Piening, EDGE Sincere Edwards, EDGE Josh Dorsainvil, DT Horace Lockett, DB Jayden Williams

QUESTIONABLE: QB Jacurri Brown, OL Paul Rubelt

My two cents

For UCF, the expectation was for Tayven Jackson to return to the starting role, but with Cam Fancher officially ruled out, that pretty much confirms it. I could be completely wrong and look silly by saying this come Sunday, but I believe Fancher would pose more problems for WVU than Jackson, simply because of his mobility and toughness in the run game. Last week versus Cincinnati, I felt like I was watching a replay of Khalil Wilkins vs. BYU when watching Fancher run the UCF offense, running it 20 tines.

For West Virginia, the news of Edwards being ruled out again is a huge punch to the gut. I figured that the bye week would have bought him plenty of time to get healed up and back into action, but that's not the case. Earlier this week, he saw a specialist in Alabama to get the hip checked out. Once again, WVU will have to lean on redshirt freshman Diore Hubbard, Cyncir Bowers, Clay Ash, and, of course, whatever they can get out of Khalil Wilkins/Scotty Fox Jr.

The Mountaineers and Knights will get the action started at 1 p.m. ET on TNT/HBO Max. Following the game, be sure to stop over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll offer our initial thoughts on what went down in Lawrence and discuss what needs to be fixed moving forward.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. UCF

Rich Rodriguez Explains the Simple Formula to Win and Keep WVU’s Starting QB Job

What a Realistic, Disappointing, & Dream 2025-26 Season Looks Like for WVU Hoops

What Scott Frost Said About Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia Ahead of Matchup

Reality Check: Rich Rodriguez Reveals What WVU Needs to Compete in the NIL Arms Race

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football