West Virginia Pitted Against Blue Blood in Latest CBS Sports Bracketology Projection

The latest bracketology projection for the Mountaineers is in.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 4, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
After several weeks of uncertainty regarding their chances of making the NCAA Tournament, the West Virginia Mountaineers may have played their way in with their win over Utah earlier this week.

It gave them their sixth Quad 1 win of the season, and considering how weak the bubble is, it will be hard to find a single team with a better resume than the Mountaineers. They have wins over Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, and Iowa State and have a chance to strengthen their seeding with a run in the Big 12 Conference tournament next week.

CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm hasn't been as high on the Mountaineers as Joe Lunardi has been over at ESPN, but he still has them projected safely in the field as a No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region, taking on No. 7 UCLA.

Palm's projected Midwest region

Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Feb 19, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joseph Yesufu (1) celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sencire Harris (10) during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

1. Houston vs. 16. Bryant

8. UConn vs. 9. Vanderbilt

5. Maryland vs. 12. UC San Diego

4. Kentucky vs. 13. Akron

6. Memphis vs. 11. Oklahoma/San Diego State

3. Purdue vs. 14. Chattanooga

7. UCLA vs. 10. West Virginia

2. Tennessee vs. 15. South Alabama

West Virginia will play host to UCF on Saturday to round out the regular season. Tip-off is slated for 5 p.m. EST.

