West Virginia Pitted Against Blue Blood in Latest CBS Sports Bracketology Projection
After several weeks of uncertainty regarding their chances of making the NCAA Tournament, the West Virginia Mountaineers may have played their way in with their win over Utah earlier this week.
It gave them their sixth Quad 1 win of the season, and considering how weak the bubble is, it will be hard to find a single team with a better resume than the Mountaineers. They have wins over Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, and Iowa State and have a chance to strengthen their seeding with a run in the Big 12 Conference tournament next week.
CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm hasn't been as high on the Mountaineers as Joe Lunardi has been over at ESPN, but he still has them projected safely in the field as a No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region, taking on No. 7 UCLA.
Palm's projected Midwest region
1. Houston vs. 16. Bryant
8. UConn vs. 9. Vanderbilt
5. Maryland vs. 12. UC San Diego
4. Kentucky vs. 13. Akron
6. Memphis vs. 11. Oklahoma/San Diego State
3. Purdue vs. 14. Chattanooga
7. UCLA vs. 10. West Virginia
2. Tennessee vs. 15. South Alabama
West Virginia will play host to UCF on Saturday to round out the regular season. Tip-off is slated for 5 p.m. EST.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Rich Rodriguez Announces Larry Porter as Running Backs Coach
WATCH: Rod West Spring Practice Day 5 Press Conference
Which WVU Football Alums Are Set to Hit Free Agency This Offseason?
Rich Rodriguez Explains What it Was Like to Coach Pat McAfee at WVU