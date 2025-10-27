West Virginia’s Exhibition Hinted at How Deep Ross Hodge Might Go This Season
Sunday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers took care of business in an 80-54 win over Wheeling in an exhibition game at Hope Coliseum. It wasn't the prettiest of performances by any means, but it's to be expected when it's only the second time they've played another team, if you count the "secret scrimmage" against Maryland.
This, more than anything, was an opportunity for head coach Ross Hodge to experiment with different lineups and rotations, which is why you rarely saw Treysen Eaglestaff and Honor Huff, the team's two most prolific scorers, on the floor together.
The rotation is far from being set, and as the season progresses, Hodge hopes that he can go deeper into his bench as young guys get more comfortable in the system and the game begins to slow down for them.
How deep is that rotation right now?
Well, for the first five games, it'll be pretty tight with Chance Moore having to sit out, so you're probably looking at eight who will be regulars, but with some inferior opponents to begin the season, they'll be able to work just about everyone into the game.
When Moore returns and they get Jackson Fields back from injury, they'll be at ten. But can they get to 11? It's possible. Freshman wing Jayden Forsythe showed some promise in the exhibition, scoring nine points in nine minutes of action, connecting on 3/4 shots from three-point range. He was an exceptional shooter at the high school level, and if he can defend well enough, he'll become a valuable asset for Hodge off the bench.
That's probably the deepest Hodge will go unless he sees marked improvement from center Abraham Oyeadier or freshman guard/wing Evans Barning Jr. The minutes each player played in the exhibition don't fully reveal how Hodge will manage the rotation, but it does paint a picture as to who has a long way to go before securing themself a spot.
Minutes vs. Wheeling
F Brenen Lorient - 25
G Honor Huff - 28
F Treysen Eaglestaff - 23
G Jasper Floyd - 21
C Harlan Obioha - 19
G Amir Jenkins - 17
F DJ Thomas - 17
G Morris Ugusuk - 17
G Chance Moore - 15
F Jayden Forsythe - 9
G Evans Barning Jr. - 3
C Abraham Oyeadier - 3
G MJ Feenane - 2
G Niyol Hauet - 2
F Jackson Fields - DNP (injured)
