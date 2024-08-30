West Virginia Signs Center Abraham Oyeadier
West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries announced the signing of Abraham Oyeadier for the 2024-25 season on Friday.
Oyeadier is a 6-foot-9, 230-pound center from Accra, Ghana, and will be a freshman at WVU this year.
“Abraham is a hard-working, humble student-athlete who is mentally and physically tough,” DeVries said. "He is an enforcer and true rim protector with a desire to grab boards and provide extra possessions for his team.”
He recently graduated from AOSS (Academy of Sports Science) Prep in Corona, California, where he averaged 10.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He started his career at Balboa School in Escondido, California.
Oyeadier played for the Oakland Soldiers on the Nike EYBL Circuit.
2024-25 West Virginia University Men’s Basketball Roster
C Eduardo Andre
G Jake Auer
G/F Tucker DeVries
F Haris Elezovic
F Amani Hansberry
G Sencire Harris
G Dylan Jay
F Ofri Naveh
G Toby Okani
C Abraham Oyeadier
G Jonathan Powell
G Javon Small
G Jayden Stone
G Aden Tagaloa-Nelson
G KJ Tenner
G Joseph Yesufu
