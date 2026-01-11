West Virginia Soars Up NET Rankings Following Quad 1 Win Over No. 22 Kansas

Before Saturday's game against No. 22 Kansas, West Virginia's NCAA Tournament resume, well, it was really more suited for the NIT, if we're being honest. They were 8-0 vs. Quad 4, 2-1 vs. Quad 3, and a combined 0-4 vs. Quad 1 and 2.

Beating the Jayhawks qualified as a Quad 1 victory, so naturally, the NCAA's NET Rankings paid them some respect, giving them a bump up from No. 87 to No. 70 on Sunday morning. The jump moves them ahead of Colorado, California, Kansas State, Stanford, and Notre Dame, and right behind the likes of Washington, San Diego State, Syracuse, George Mason, and Northwestern.

From here on out, the majority of West Virginia's games will be Quad 1 or 2 types of games, meaning there's plenty of time to bolster that resume ahead of Selection Sunday. Tuesday night's game on the road in Houston is as big as it gets, and although the chances of winning that one are extremely low, crazier things have happened. After that, WVU has a Quad 2 home game against Colorado, a Quad 2 matchup on the road at Arizona State, and then they'll get their shot against the No. 1 team in the country, Arizona.

How many Big 12 wins will West Virginia need to make the tournament?

Six more wins would put the Mountaineers at 8-10, which is probably squarely on the bubble, depending on who some of those wins come against. If they were to somehow take down Houston or Arizona as one of the eight, there would be a chance they could sneak into the field at 17-14.

The true mark, in my opinion, to feel comfortable, is nine. Finishing the season 18-13 (9-9) should be good enough to punch a ticket. Going .500 in the best league in the country and likely picking up a handful of quality wins would be incredibly difficult for the committee to turn down. Then again, maybe not after what happened last year.

