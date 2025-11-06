West Virginia vs. Campbell Preview & Game Thread
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) welcome the Campbell Fighting Camels (0-1) to the Hope Coliseum Thursday night for the first ever meeting between the two programs. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
West Virginia handled Mount St. Mary’s Tuesday night 70-54. The Mountaineers led throughout most of the contest, but The Mount were within six with over six minutes remaining. Center Harlan Obioha went to three free throw line, a spit he’s shooting 62% on the season, hit both free throws, to start a 6-0 spurt as the Mountaineers went on to 18-8 in the final moments to secure the season-opening victory.
The Mountaineers’ offense was uninspiring in the win on Tuesday. Head coach Ross Hodge attributed to tired legs. The entire roster, outside of point guard Jasper Floyd and senior forward Brenen Lorient, who followed Hodge to Morgantown from North Texas and redshirt freshman center Abraham Oyeadier, transferred into the program and are not used to exuding so much effort on the defensive end. Floyd matched a career high 25 points, senior guard Honor Huff put in 16 points with a pair of steals and Lorient recorded a double-double 11 points and 13 rebounds.
John Andrzejek took over the Cambell program in March as a first-year head coach and is the third youngest head coach in the at 32 and will look to turnaround a program that has not seen the postseason season since 2019 (NIT) and is enduring a 33-year NCAA tournament drought.
Andrzejek spent the last three seasons on Todd Golden’s staff at defending national champion Florida.
The Campbell roster is made up of four returners, six from the transfer portal and brought in three freshmen.
Campbell retained two starters from a season ago in guards Cam Gregory and Tasos Cook.
The Camels were hammered Monday night by No. 24 Wisconsin 96-64. Senior guard DJ Smith, a Robert Morris transfer, scored a career-high 23 points. He averaged 9.1 points a season ago. Junior forward Chris Fields Jr. came off the bench and recorded 13 points and five rebounds and sophomore forward Dovydas Butka registered 10 points and eight rebounds. Gregory retained his starting spot but was held scoreless while Cook checked in for seven points.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Campbell
West Virginia is in Hot Pursuit for a Pair of 2026 Arkansas Recruits
West Virginia Locks in Visit with Top Penn State Commit, Coveted 2026 Recruit
The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Colorado Preview + Prediction
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Campbell