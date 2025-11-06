West Virginia is in Hot Pursuit for a Pair of 2026 Arkansas Recruits
Like they are with the situation at Penn State, West Virginia is taking a long, hard look at some of the players the Arkansas Razorbacks have committed, with head coach Sam Pittman being dismissed from his duties last month.
On Wednesday, the Mountaineers sent out an offer to Razorback wide receiver commit Tre Irvin III and scheduled a visit with linebacker Jordan Avinger, who decommitted from Arkansas following the news of Pittman's firing.
WR Blair "Tre" Irvin III
Height: 6'0", Weight: 175 lbs
High School: Bentonville
Hometown: Bentonville, Arkansas
Offers: Arkansas, Arkansas State, Kansas State, Minnesota, North Texas, Purdue, UNLV, USF, West Virginia
Irvin does not have a visit scheduled yet, but the Mountaineers are loading up on the weekend of the regular season finale, where they'll host Texas Tech, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see his visit take place then, too, assuming he takes one, which would be just a few days ahead of signing day. Once we get confirmation of a date, I'll update this article and also tweet out the news. In nine games this season, Irvin has reeled in 35 receptions for 550 yards and seven touchdowns.
LB Jordan Avinger
Height: 6'3", Weight: 225 lbs
High School: Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Hometown: Orangeburg, South Carolina
Offers: Arkansas, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Florida International, James Madison, Liberty, USF, West Virginia
Avinger will be in town this weekend for an official visit, taking in the team's home game against Colorado. The Mountaineers have three other linebackers currently committed in Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, and Cam Dwyer, but with Chase Wilson and Reid Carrico departing and Ben Cutter entering his senior year next fall, WVU will need to restock the room with young talent. Avinger has the look of someone who could step in right away and, at the very least, be in the linebacker rotation and play on multiple special teams units as a freshman.
Another name to keep an eye on is offensive lineman Ben Mubenga, who recently decommitted from Arkansas and reportedly has a top four, but WVU could try to sneak back in the mix.
