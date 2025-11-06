Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Campbell
Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers will be back at it tonight in Morgantown, looking to pick up win number two on the year as they get set to play host to the Campbell Fighting Camels.
My picks are in for tonight's game, and the odds being used come from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: West Virginia -17.5
Prediction: Campbell covers.
I have to think the Mountaineers shoot the ball much better tonight, most importantly, the duo of Treysen Eaglestaff and Honor Huff, who were both fairly quiet in the season opener. That said, I'm not sure it's going to be enough to cover this spread. The Camels shot it well in the first half against Wisconsin, scoring 38 points. West Virginia's defense will give them fits, but if they give up some easy looks and fail to pass things off correctly, which happened quite a bit against Mount St. Mary's, Campbell could hang around.
Total: 140.5
Prediction: Under.
Until I see this West Virginia offense really get going, I'm going to have to lean toward the under when the number is in this ballpark. Campbell only managed to score 64 against Wisconsin, and I think Ross Hodge will throw some different things at them that will have them confused and working extremely hard just to get a shot up. WVU will defend deep into the shot clock and take its time on offense in just about every game, limiting the amount of possessions.
Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.
Tip is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.
