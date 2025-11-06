Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Campbell
The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Campbell Fighting Camels will meet for the first time in Morgantown on Thursday night. WVU is once again favored by double digits, but how will it all unfold? Our picks for tonight's game are in.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 73, Campbell 60
I expect the Mountaineers to shoot a more efficient ball tonight, but with how they defend deep into the shot clock, it'll be a pretty low-possession game, and the Camels aren't really wanting to get out and run either.
While Treysen Eaglestaff needs to get more involved offensively, my bigger concern is with the big guy underneath, Harlan Obioha. He was virtually a non-factor in the win over Mount St. Mary's, and those types of performances can't continue, especially against inferior competition. WVU is already thin in the frontcourt as it is, so they really need Obioha to play up to his potential.
West Virginia wins, but it's another game where they fail to pull away.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 77, Campbell 62
Campbell poses little threat to the Mountaineers. The Fighting Camels have not earned an NCAA bid since the 1991-92 season and earned their last postseason invitation following the 2018-19 season. and have endured losing seasons in the two years, although guard DJ Smith aims to change their fortunes after posting 23 points in the 96-63 loss at No. 24 Wisconsin Monday night.
As for West Virginia, the Mountaineers are “a work in progress,” as stated by head coach Ross Hodge following the 70-54 win over Mount St. Mary’s Tuesday night.
Hoss credited the offense’s slow start to the season stemmed from the defensive effort the team is unaccustomed to, and it was no surprise his two transfers from North Texas led the team in scoring, Jasper Floyd and Brenen Lorient.
Two games in three days give little time for the Mountaineers to improve in the season opener, so I suspect this game may remain closer than fans would like. I expect the defense to carry the Mountaineers, and better rebounding numbers as well, which making free throws will limit those opportunities. Nonetheless, West Virginia wins comfortably, 77-62.
