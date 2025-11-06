The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Colorado Preview + Prediction
West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) returns home to Mountaineer Field for a matchup against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-6, 1-5)
On this week's The Walk Thru Game Day Show, we discuss...
Prime/Rich Rod similarities
While Deion Sanders rocks the gold chain, sunglasses, and headset, he's more old school than you would think. The flash is there, but he's all about playing the game the right way, with maximum effort, and has no room to deal with selfish attitudes. He evaluates every little aspect of the program, just like Rich Rodriguez. The two are more alike than you'd guess.
Next steps for Scotty Fox
The true freshman quarterback has strung together two strong outings and is well on his way to cementing himself as the answer at the position beyond the 2025 campaign. We discuss where he could improve and what he needs to do down the stretch.
After the commercial break, we reveal the answer to our weekly trivia question, pick our players to watch, preview the matchup, and make our predictions.
This week's pick'ems are:
Houston at UCF, 8 p.m. ET on FS1 (FRIDAY)
No. 7 BYU at No. 6 Texas Tech, 12 p.m. ET on ABC
Kansas at Arizona, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Iowa State at TCU, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX
Colorado at West Virginia, 12 p.m. ET on TNT/HBO MAX
The Mountaineers and the Buffaloes will kick things off at approximately 12 p.m. ET on TNT/HBO MAX.
