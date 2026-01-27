West Virginia vs. Kansas State Preview & Game Thread

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-7, 4-3) welcome the Kansas State Wildcats (10-10, 1-6) to the Hope Coliseum Tuesday night for the 30th meeting between the two programs. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on FS1.

The Mountaineers split a two-game road trip through the state of Arizona last week, capturing their first Big 12 road win of the season along the way before falling to top-ranked Arizona.

Treysen Eaglestaff has elevated his play since the start of conference action after an up-and-down nonconference slate. The senior forward is averaging 12.9 points per game through seven league contests while shooting an efficient 47.5% from three-point range. His strong conference performance has lifted his season average to 10.6 ppg, ranking second on the team.

Senior guard Honor Huff leads West Virginia in scoring at 16.3 ppg and is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. His 72 made three-pointers on the season rank fourth nationally. However, Huff has struggled from the perimeter of late, connecting on just 24.2% of his attempts from deep over the last four games and averaging 11.3 points during that stretch.

Senior forwards Chance Moore and Brenen Lorient round out the group of Mountaineers averaging double figures. Lorient is scoring 10.5 ppg, while Moore is averaging 10.2 ppg. Moore snapped a three-game stretch without a double-figure performance by reaching that mark in the loss to Arizona.

Kansas State secured its first conference win of the season with a three-point victory over Utah before dropping an 86-62 decision at home to then-No. 19 Kansas on Saturday.

Five Wildcats are averaging double figures, though two key contributors—junior guard Abdi Bashir and senior forward Khamari McGriff—are sidelined with injuries. Leading the way is guard PJ Haggerty, who ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring and has paced Kansas State in 17 games this season, including nine straight. The redshirt junior is averaging 23.4 ppg, along with team highs of 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Haggerty has eclipsed the 30-point mark three times this season, highlighted by a 34-point performance against Utah.

Sophomore guard David Castillo is averaging 11.6 ppg on the season, though his production has dipped in league play to 8.4 ppg. Senior guard Nate Johnson is averaging 11.3 ppg and ranks second on the team in assists at 4.1 per game.

