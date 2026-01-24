West Virginia vs. No. 1 Arizona Preview & Game Thread

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13–6, 4–2) face their toughest test of the season Saturday afternoon, traveling to Tucson (AZ) to take on the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (19–0, 6–0) at the McKale Center. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. EST, with the game airing on CBS.

West Virginia is coming off its first road win of the season, rallying from a 13-point first-half deficit Wednesday night before clamping down defensively in the second half to secure a 75–63 victory.

That performance underscored what has become the identity of the Mountaineers under head coach Ross Hodge.

Defense has been the backbone of the program, as Hodge has successfully brought his defensive philosophy to Morgantown. West Virginia ranks sixth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 63.1 points per game.

Senior guard Honor Huff leads the Mountaineers offensively, averaging 16.6 points per game. Huff ranks third nationally in made three-pointers with 70 on the season.

Forwards Brenen Lorient and Treysen Eaglestaff are tied for second on the team in scoring at 10.6 points per game. Lorient enters the matchup on the heels of consecutive double-figure performances, including a 15-point, four-rebound, four-assist outing against Arizona State. The senior averages 5.3 rebounds per game, second-best on the team.

Eaglestaff has gained confidence in recent weeks. After posting a pair of 20-point performances during nonconference play, the senior has followed with back-to-back 20-point outbursts, highlighted by a season-high-tying 23 points against Arizona State.

Senior forward Chance Moore rounds out the quartet of Mountaineers averaging double figures, contributing 10.1 points per game while pulling down 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Arizona enters the matchup unbeaten, with its 19–0 start marking the program’s best opening since the 2013–14 season, when the Wildcats began 21–0. The Wildcats have compiled an impressive résumé, collecting wins over Florida, UCLA, Auburn, Alabama, and a road victory at UConn.

Statistically, Arizona ranks among the nation’s elite, sitting second in rebound margin (13.5), fifth in scoring margin (21.6), seventh in field-goal percentage (51.5%), and 10th in fast-break points (18.1).

Forward Koa Peat leads the Wildcats in scoring at 14.6 points per game and, along with senior guard Jaden Bradley, earned a spot on the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list. Bradley leads Arizona in assists at 4.5 per game and ranks third on the team in scoring, averaging 13.7 points per contest.

Freshman guard Brayden Burries and Peat were both named to the Oscar Robertson Midseason Watch List. Burries ranks second on the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game.

Inside, senior forward Tobe Awaka averages a team-high 9.6 rebounds per game to go with 10.4 points, while the junior center contributes 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest.

Arizona leads the all-time series 4-3.

