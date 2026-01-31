How to Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds
In this story:
A desperate Baylor Bears team will stroll into Morgantown this evening, looking to put a huge damper on West Virginia's hopes of making the tournament by handing them their first home loss of the season.
Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (13-7, 4-3) vs. Baylor (11-9, 1-7)
Date/Time: Saturday, January 30th, 4 p.m. EST
Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)
TV/Streaming: ESPN2
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Players to Watch:
G Tounde Yessoufou (BAY): Much of everyone's attention is going to be on Cameron Carr, and rightfully so. He's the sixth-leading scorer in the Big 12 at 19.6 per game, but Yessoufou is not far behind, ranking 11th (17.6 ppg), while being an impact player on the defensive end, swiping two steals per night.
F Brenen Lorient (WVU): Baylor is such a good rebounding team, particularly on the offensive end, where they rank 31st nationally. Of course, Harlan Obioha is going to need to do his part, but Lorient is just as important. His physicality, which comes and goes, needs to be a constant presence in this game to limit Baylor to just one shot each time up the floor.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
The Mountaineers enter this one as a slim favorite, laying 2.5 points as of early Saturday morning. The over/under is at 139.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
