What the ESPN BPI Says About Each of WVU's Nine Remaining Games

How will the Mountaineers round out the 2024-25 season?

Feb 5, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Amani Hansberry (13) reacts during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The 2024-25 college basketball season is moving along as the West Virginia Mountaineers have just nine games left on the regular season schedule.

Currently, Darian DeVries' squad has a 14-8 (5-6) record, meaning they have some work to do if they want to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament. How will they finish out the season? Below, we run through each remaining game and list the percentage chance the ESPN BPI matchup predictor gives WVU to win, along with my thoughts on each matchup.

2/8 vs. Utah - 71.3%

Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) and forward Ezra Ausar (2) reacts to a play against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In order for the Mountaineers to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive, it starts with taking care of business at home. Win your home games and play .500 on the road, and you'll be just fine. The Utes are 1-4 on the road in Big 12 play. It's a must-win for West Virginia.

2/11 vs. BYU - 50.4%

Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) is fouled by UCF Knights guard Nils Machowski (22) during the second half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

After a rather slow start to Big 12 action, the Cougars have really turned things around of late, winning five of their last seven. This is a pretty even matchup, so the 50/50 projection here by the BPI makes a lot of sense. Nothing to argue about here.

2/15 at Baylor - 19.4%

Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Feb 4, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Norchad Omier (15) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The Bears are a tough group to figure out. When they play to the level they're capable of, they're tough to beat. Unfortunately, with this game being on the road, the Mountaineers are going to need a miracle to come out of this one on top. Shocked the percentage isn't less than 10%.

2/19 vs. Cincinnati - 60.1%

Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) dunks during the first half against the UCF Knights at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

West Virginia made easy work of the Bearcats in Cincinnati, and while I expect a much better game this time around, it's one the Mountaineers should win. As much as Cincy has struggled, I'm curious as to why this isn't higher.

2/22 at Texas Tech - 16.8%

Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Feb 4, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland reacts in the second half during the game against the Baylor Bears at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Texas Tech is one of the best teams in college basketball that no one is talking about. Perhaps they stumble in this game, but it's unlikely.

2/25 vs. TCU - 70.4%

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Vasean Allette (3) celebrates with TCU Horned Frogs guard Noah Reynolds (21) during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Payback? Payback! I completely agree here with the BPI in that West Virginia will split the season series with the Frogs. Plus, TCU is 1-11 all-time in the Coliseum, with their only win coming last year against one of the worst teams WVU has had.

3/1 at BYU - 25.9%

Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Mawot Mag (0) goes to the basket during the second half against the UCF Knights at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

I understand why the percentage is low here, but I could see this being a game that West Virginia wins if they play their best ball.

3/4 at Utah - 46.1%

Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar (2) and forward Zach Keller (32) react to a shot against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

WVU finishes their Utah two-step with a trip to Salt Lake City. Home teams get a lot of love in the computer projections, but I'm not so sure that should be the case here. I really like WVU's chances of sweeping the Utes.

3/8 vs. UCF - 72.7%

Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins looks on during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Finishing off the season at home against UCF in what should be a very winnable game for the Mountaineers. The Knights have lost five of their last six and could be hovering around .500 by the time this one is played.

