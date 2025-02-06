One Last Run for the Original 'Best Virginia' Squad in The Basketball Tournament?
Back in 2019, a group of West Virginia basketball alums put together a team to participate in The Basketball Tournament, which is an open invitation, single elimination tournament where the winner takes home a cash prize of $1 million.
Alumni of other schools have done the same thing, which is a pretty cool way for fans to see former players, in a way, represent their team once again. In the early years of Best Virginia, it was a nice blend of members from the Final Four and Press Virginia years - the two most entertaining teams of the Bob Huggins era.
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. According to John Flowers, the man who started this whole thing, this could be the final year for Kevin Jones and he's considering making a return to the floor himself for one last go-around with his Final Four teammates.
Just because Flowers and Jones may be winding down their TBT careers doesn't necessarily mean Best Virginia will vanish. The expectation is that the team will remain an annual participant in the tournament with former WVU guard and West Virginia native Chase Harler taking over the GM role last summer.
Best Virginia will start piecing together its roster later this spring.
