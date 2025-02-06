Pacman Jones Says 'It's Going to Be Interesting' to See Where Chris Henry Jr. Goes
Chris Henry Jr., the son of former West Virginia great Chris Henry Sr., is one of the top-rated recruits in the 2026 recruiting class. As a matter of fact, he's rated as a five-star recruit by On3 Sports, Rivals, and 247, if you're into the whole ratings thing.
Henry has been committed to Ohio State since last July, but rival Michigan, West Virginia, and several others have remained in hot pursuit and will do so up until next year's signing day.
Not only does West Virginia have the direct tie with his father playing at WVU, but he's also the adoptive son of former Mountaineer star Adam "Pacman" Jones. After Henry Sr.'s passing in 2009, Jones became the legal guardian of Henry's sons Chris Jr. and DeMarcus.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this week at radio row at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Jones was asked about how Henry Jr. is doing, and of course, McAfee tried to slide in a little pitch to WVU in there.
McAfee: “Hey, I think we’re going to have a quarterback that’s able to throw so you know, maybe there’s a uh wide receiver that ahh…ahhh..How’s it been going though?”
Jones: “It’s going good, man. He’s, I would say, 95% healthy now coming back off the knee injury. I don’t know. It’s going to be interesting where he picks to go.”
Before Rich Rodriguez was hired, I would have probably placed the percentage of WVU flipping Henry at a rock-solid 0%. Now that he's back in Morgantown and has the backing of several big donors, I give West Virginia just as good of a chance as anyone.
