Mountaineers Now

What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances of Sweeping Cincinnati

Can the Mountaineers secure another win over the Bearcats?

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joseph Yesufu (1) talks with West Virginia Mountaineers forward Amani Hansberry (13) during the first half against the Utah Utes at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joseph Yesufu (1) talks with West Virginia Mountaineers forward Amani Hansberry (13) during the first half against the Utah Utes at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wednesday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers and Cincinnati Bearcats will meet for the second time this season, each looking to make its case for the NCAA Tournament.

What the BPI says

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, West Virginia has a 58.5% chance to snap its two-game skid while Cincinnati has a 41.6% chance to split the season series with the Mountaineers.

Although WVU won the first matchup comfortably and is now the host for the second go-around, I agree with the BPI giving the Bearcats a chance on the road here. For some unknown reason, WVU has struggled in mid-week games all year long, and Wes Miller's squad has played much better of late.

West Virginia's recent games

Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joseph Yesufu (1) drives to the basket ahead of Baylor Bears forward Norchad Omier (15) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Last week was a double-whammy for West Virginia, which lost a pair of games by a combined seven points to BYU and Baylor. The Mountaineers led the Cougars for over 30 minutes and maintained a five—or six-point lead for much of the night. BYU tried some different things offensively in the second half, and they paid off, leading to several open looks.

The overtime loss to Baylor could have been prevented by playing more disciplined defensively. Baylor got to the line a bunch and made WVU pay, connecting on 27 of 32 attempts from the charity stripe. And yes, while there were several questionable whistles, the Mountaineers had several bad fouls on reach-ins.

Cincinnati's recent games

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cincinnati Bearcats' men's basketball head coach Wes Miller reacts from the bench during the second half against Iowa State in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 15, 2025 in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since falling to West Virginia at home, Cincinnati has won three of its last four, with its only loss coming on the road to No. 8 Iowa State over the weekend. West Virginia held Cincy to just 50 points a couple of weeks ago, but the Bearcats have been terrific offensively ever since, posting 93, 84, 85, and 70 points. In that stretch, sophomore guard Jizzle James has caught fire, averaging 22.2 points per game.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WATCH: Darian DeVries Cincinnati Preview Press Conference

Quick Hits: Cincinnati Preview, Free Throw Disparity, Life on the Bubble + More

West Virginia Baseball Reschedules Home Opener

Is WVU In or Out? Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection Indicates It's a Close Call

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball