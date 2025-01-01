Where West Virginia Sits in NET Rankings Following Win Over No. 7 Kansas
Darian DeVries has won over a lot of West Virginia fans since he took the job last March but after Tuesday afternoon's win over No. 7 Kansas, I'm pretty sure 100% of Mountaineer Nation is on board with the hire.
The Mountaineers were 0-11 all-time at Kansas before yesterday, and that was with a Hall of Fame coach in Bob Huggins, who had top-10 and top-25 teams that were much deeper than this year's group. What's more impressive about the win is how WVU had to endure travel issues and were down two of their best three players, Tucker DeVries and Amani Hansberry.
With the win, West Virginia moved up six spots in the NCAA's NET rankings, going from No. 35 to No. 29. They are also 3-1 in Quad 1 games, which positions them nicely to make the NCAA Tournament, barring some sort of epic collapse in Big 12 Conference play.
"What is happening with this team is they’re starting to grow in confidence, and confidence is a very dangerous thing for people," DeVries said in his postgame radio interview with Tony Caridi. "All of a sudden, now you can start to achieve some things that nobody else thought possible. Like I told them in the locker room, ‘There was anybody, very few at least, outside of this locker room, considering the injuries and things that probably thought we were coming in here and winning today.’ But that group in that locker room did, and they believed in it. And that’s what I think I love about this group."
West Virginia will return home Saturday to face Oklahoma State at noon EST.
