MAILBAG: Coaching Staff Vacancies, Future Portal Pickups, Zac Alley's Impact + More
It's our first West Virginia On SI mailbag of 2025! A lot of movement has already taken place on the football side of things, and more news will be dropping in the coming days. Fans have submitted questions about the staff, transfer portal, and more.
To submit a question for next week's mailbag, send me a direct message on X @Callihan_ or type your question under my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday night.
From @DAllen5WV:
Q: Schuyler, have you heard the status of Rasheed Marshall?
A: I haven't heard anything new about him. I assume he'll stick to his current role. He may want to get into the coaching side of things again at some point, but I don't see it happening right now. He will, without a doubt, be in the building and on staff in some capacity, though.
From @tjustice9:
Q: Is the 2025 basketball recruiting class our highest-rated ever? I can't recall getting 4 top-100 players before.
A: I'll be transparent with you here, I have no idea. I don't keep up with how other media outlets rate recruits. I'm not huge on star ratings, to be honest. I will say, though, that Kelvin Odih, Trent MacLean, and Braydon Hawthorne are all going to be significant pieces of the future. For it being DeVries' first recruiting class, it's a pretty impressive group. It makes you wonder what type of talent he can reel in when he has a few years under his belt.
From @RonaldNatale:
Q: Listened to a national Big 12 podcast, and no one has brought up the new DC. If they have, they have made it seem whatever. Is the WVU/Oklahoma reaction really out of proportion, or is WVU that far down on the needle for news?
A: Oh no, it's a big deal. West Virginia just doesn't move the needle for a lot of folks. Those in Norman know how big of a hit this is for them. This year's defense was the best unit they've had in a long time. Alley is a stud and will be a head coach in the very near future.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: Are there any transfers in particular that you’d like to see us go after and if so, how good do you think our chances are of getting them to commit?
A: I personally don't have an interest. I just gather information and figure out who is coming, who's potentially coming, and that sort of thing. There will be a bunch of transfers visiting this weekend, so you can expect a handful of the them to commit.
From @WVU_Sports_Fan:
Q: Offensive coordinator situation? Should we expect ramping up transfer portal activity now that staff falling into place? Any players you think may come back from portal, Clement? Your top areas that need addressed?
A: To answer your first question, I don't know that there will be a true search for an offensive coordinator. One may be hired or could end up sharing the label with, say, Chad Scott, but Rich Rod is going to be calling the shots. Transfer portal activity will be alive and well this weekend. Three to four, maybe more players will likely commit. I do think some players could come back, but there's a chance none of them do. As far as Clement goes, the door is open for a return. Top areas? Everything, if I'm being honest.
From @hamrick_adam:
Q: Is Rhett the QB coach?
A: I'd like to answer your question, but I'll just leave it to this...yes, Rhett will be involved with the quarterbacks in some capacity. At least, that's the plan as of now. Things can change, however. Is he the QB coach? Nothing is finalized.
From @WVUADburner:
Q: Names your hearing for the final position coach vacancies (CB, Safety, QB)?
A: Although he didn't get the defensive coordinator job, there is still an interest in adding Jeremiah Johnson from Louisiana Tech. If he is hired, Keelon Brookins is a name to watch for the corners spot.
From @Jev_Elation:
Q: I don’t think Rich Rod's offense needs a power back, but is the lack of size with CJ leaving the RB room worrying at all? I’d like to see us pick up a 220 guy in the portal for red zone and short yardage.
A: They have a few 220-pound guys on their transfer "big board," so there's a good chance they land one of them. You're right in that it's not a necessity in this offense, but it would be a nice luxury to have.
From @Starcher_haden:
Q: What do you think of the hire at DC?
A: Love it. He's creative, unpredictable, aggressive, and constantly changes the picture. He's not married to one defensive scheme, although much of his success has come with a three-man front. He'll shake it up quite a bit and do a great job of disguising blitzes. This defense will look drastically different than the one Mountaineer fans have seen in the last handful of years.
From @ealdridge1389:
Q: What are you hearing in the next line of conference realignment? It looks like Clemson, UNC, Florida State & Miami are looking to break out of the ACC.
A: Yeah, everything I've heard and seen is that they want out. Is it possible? I'm not really sure. I'll be honest with you: conference realignment isn't really my forte, mainly because WVU hasn't been in any sort of realignment conversations since they joined the Big 12. The Big Ten and SEC will push hard for those three, but I wouldn't be shocked if the Big 12 snuck in and stole one or two of them.
From @WVperk90:
Q: Do you think there’s a chance any of OU's defensive players transfer to WVU after the Zac Alley hire?
A: It's certainly possible. We see players follow coaches all of the time now. Are there any in particular that stand out? Not necessarily. A lot of those kids, if they hit the portal, will have an opportunity to make big $. West Virginia will spend more money on its roster than it ever has, but I don't know that they will go swinging for the fences in year one. Basically what I'm saying here is, they're not all that interested in getting into big bidding wars right now, and they shouldn't be.
