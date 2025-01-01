What Bill Self Said After Losing to West Virginia
Bill Self doesn't lose games at Allen Fieldhouse very often. As a matter of fact, coming into Tuesday's game against West Virginia, he had only lost 18 times in 22 years on the job as Kansas' head coach. On New Year's Eve, the Mountaineers increased that total to 19, pulling out a 62-61 win over the seventh-ranked Jayhawks.
Below are some of Self's comments from his postgame press conference.
Offensive woes
“We’ve had some good practices, but that was as miserable of offensive team I’ve seen play in this building in 22 years. That was horrid. Second half was a little better, but time and score dictated why we played better. When you’re behind and time’s running out, you tend to be more aggressive. We were never aggressive in the first half whatsoever.”
If the backcourt violation was the right call
“He didn’t step on the line. The official told me he missed it.”
First half defense
“Our ball screen coverage to start the game was so bad that we allowed 0 (Eduardo Andre) to roll in there and get six points off-ball screen coverage, and (Javon) Small was able to find him. That’s my fault. I just don’t have them quite ready yet.”
If the final play of the game should have been called a foul on West Virginia
“I don’t know. When you lose, we all have a tendency to b*tch about officiating. When you win, sometimes you take it for granted that maybe you got a friendly whistle. The play at the end is probably a foul early in the game, but I’m not sure that there’s a lot of people that would call the foul on the last possession of the game. It’s disappointing to me. I thought he got fouled on the catch, but the whole deal is there’s one second left, and you’re not going to get that call. Certainly, I’m not going to dwell on getting that call. I could probably dwell on us not playing as well as we could have played.”
Losing the Big 12 opener
“We’ll get better, but the reality of it is, we’re not the team that I think a lot of us thought we would be on January 1. We got a good team, but we can obviously be had, and today we were by a team that was better than us. Darian and his staff did a good job. They played smart, they controlled tempo, they did a really nice job.”
